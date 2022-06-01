Biskie had the pleasure of having a Zoom interview with John McCann public relations manager at Waterford Upstart. Waterford Upstart is a summer learning path for children in Louisiana to get a jumpstart on kindergarten readiness. Programs like these are so important, because it allows students to walk into the classroom in the fall as a confident student, which sets a great tone for the rest of the school year.

Studies have shown the average Waterford Upstart graduate will enter kindergarten reading on nearly a first grade level. Parents and Caregivers can play an active role in their child’s education through programs such as these that provide the resources needed for parents and caregivers to confidently jumpstart their child’s learning.

This program is free, and provides families with a learning coach and all the resources needed to make a difference in their child’s education, however registration ends on June 6th so be sure to visit waterford.org/summer to register or call 888-982-9898.