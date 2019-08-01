Standout Student: Jasmine Ashley

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – She’s only seven years old, but she already has a business plan.

“I have a lot of stuff. I have bows. I have earrings. I have wipes. I have purses.”

Headbands, sunglasses, make up and other products are all for sale.

“Brightly colored pink. Brightly colored yellow. Brightly colored blue and I also like the color I have on.”

Jasmine Ashley hand picks every item that is sold under her “Spoiled Brat Jewelz” brand.

“I want them to feel happy. I want them to feel very good about themselves.”

An entrepreneur is a person who organizes and operates a business or businesses, so this seven year old could be considered a “kid-trepreneur.”

Jasmine says her mother inspired her to do so. Now she’s excited to know other girls are interested in wearing her products.