Standout Student: Jonathan McClain

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Eighth grader Jonathan McClain competes with the best with the National Hot Rod Association Jr. Dragster Series.

“I’m working hard and trying to get better.”

In 2017 he was the Western Conference Final champion and in 2018 he was the runner up in the same competition.

This year Jonathan was the runner up in the Eastern Conference Finals.

“I was sick during that whole time period. I didn’t feel very well and I hunkered through all of that.”

He still pushed through and was able to finish the race.

“Every time I went up to the line, I didn’t feel good. I was overheating and I had to put in more work.”

Jonathan says his father is his biggest inspiration and his ultimate goal is to drag race professionally

“They go 300 miles an hour in 30 seconds.”

For now he’s going to keep challenging himself on the race track.