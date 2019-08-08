Standout Student: Jonathan McClain

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Eighth grader Jonathan McClain competes with the best with the National Hot Rod Association Jr. Dragster Series.

“I’m working hard and trying to get better.”

In 2017 he was the Western Conference Final champion and in 2018 he was the runner up in the same competition.

This year Jonathan was the runner up in the Eastern Conference Finals.

“I was sick during that whole time period. I didn’t feel very well and I hunkered through all of that.”

He still pushed through and was able to finish the race.

“Every time I went up to the line, I didn’t feel good. I was overheating and I had to put in more work.”

Jonathan says his father is his biggest inspiration and his ultimate goal is to drag race professionally

“They go 300 miles an hour in 30 seconds.”

For now he’s going to keep challenging himself on the race track.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Quiz: How Much Do You Remember about Beverly Hills 90210?

Beverly Hills 90210

Student of the Week

Click here to nominate your middle or high school student for the Fox 33 Standout Student of the Week!

Student Of The Week

Trending Stories

Don't Miss