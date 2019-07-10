Statewide listening tour stops in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – State lawmakers are asking the public for feedback on issues impacting local communities.

The Urban League of Louisiana and Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus held “Listen and Learn Shreveport,” at Southern University at Shreveport. Representative Cedric B. Glover, Representative Barbara Norton, Representative Sam Jenkins, Senator Greg Tarver, as well as additional LLBC members, hosted the community listening session.

People were asked to show up and share their vision for their communities. The goal is to hear views on key issues affecting African American youth and families.

Jenkins says, “There are a lot of issues that are facing the community and we want to hear from the community about these issues, especially in the areas of economic development, health care. We want to make sure people are aware that these things are occurring. We want to get some fresh ideas.”

Tuesday’s listening session is part of a statewide listening tour. All information gathered will be used at panel discussions at this year’s Empowerment and Policy Conference in New Orleans in September.