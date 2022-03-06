SHREVEPORT, La.(KTAL/KMSS) – It now appears that severe weather may be closer to making an appearance later this Sunday evening along and north of interstate 30. A slight risk of severe storms will be in effect along and north of interstate 30 this evening and into the night. South of Interstate 30 is a marginal risk of severe storms for almost all the rest of the Arklatex.

There are still many questions about all the ingredients coming together for severe weather. My suggestion would be prepared in case a watch and or warning is issued. All modes of severe weather will be possible including high winds hail and a few tornadoes.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Monday, during the day, the cold front will move through the rest of our area. Colder air will try to move into parts of the northern Arklatex. Tuesday we will have a very good chance of chilly rain and maybe a few rumbles. This is because warm and moist air rides up and over the cooler air at the surface, allowing rain to form.

As we look to the rest of the week, temperatures warm up slightly but another cold front will make an appearance, more than likely, by Friday. That will yield at or below freezing temperatures for your Saturday morning.