BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The 2022 Regular Legislative Session is underway.

On Tuesday, April 26, a bill from State Senator Regina Barrow is going to take center stage.

Bill SB252 is on the agenda at Tuesday’s Senate Committee on Judiciary C meeting.

The bill would provide “for surgical castration of persons convicted of certain

crimes when the victim is under the age of thirteen.”

The committee meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and we will provide a livestream in the video player.

The full legislative agenda for this meeting can be found below: