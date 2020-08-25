SWAC to start eSports gaming

BATON ROUGE, La. – If you think you’re the best gamer on planet earth and happen to be a Southern Jaguar, or a student at any SWAC school, then pick up the sticks and prove your skills. The conference will start e-gaming on campuses September 1st and schools are ready to see their students compete.

“We’re really excited about it. There’s an XP feature. It’s called experience points you get for playing certain games, participating in community events and competition play. I never thought upwards of a year ago that we’d even have gaming at the collegiate level,” Southern deputy athletics director Dr. Trayvean Scott said.

The conference performed a test-run this past weekend, and many Jaguars wanted to play, including Devin Lewis, Jr., who’s entering his first semester on the Bluff.

“When I seen it on Twitter, the director had posted it so I like to play games. I thought it was a good opportunity, just to play other people and have fun,” Lewis said.

The biggest opportunity eSports gives students is the chance to connect with others on campus, and Lewis think it’ll grow friendships as well.

“If you talk on something that you good at and you love then, it gives you the opportunity to communicate with other people that you don’t know,” the Southern freshman added.

To answer the question you might have: Yes, you can win cash, up to $1500 in scholarship funds and an all expenses paid trip to Southern football game and basketball tournaments. These rewards are specifically for Southern’s campus.

