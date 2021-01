NEW ORLEANS – It’s a healthy game-day dip that pairs perfectly with your favorite veggies: Pesto Yogurt Dip!

Pesto Yogurt Veggie Dip

Ingredients

1 cup plain greek yogurt

1/2 cup jarred pesto

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

1 tbsp minced garlic



Directions

Combine ingredients and mix well for one minute.

Top with extra cheese and serve with carrots, celery, bell peppers or crackers!

