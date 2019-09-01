The first Labor Day Jamz set for Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-This Labor Day you can enjoy great music and entertainment during a Shreveport neighborhood celebration.

The Good Samaritan Funeral Home is celebrating fifty years of service by hosting a Labor Day Jamz Concert on Monday.

People are setting up ahead of the event and performers in Kiera Sheard, Jeter Jones, and Y-Beezy.

“We’ll be out here all day and they can bring their chair and just chill with us for the day,” said Jacquelin Mason, The Good Samaritan Funeral Home.

The event is from noon until eight pm and it’s free and open to the public.