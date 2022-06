Emerie Eck-Gentry is in the studio to talk about the return of the Shreveport Farmers Market Starting on June 4th and lasting until August 22nd. The Shreveport Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 7:30pm to 12:30pm at Festival Plaza located at 101 Crockett Street in Shreveport.

For more information visit the Shreveport Farmers Market online or find them on Facebook.