Tips to keep your little ones safe in this water this summer

(CNN) – As you head to the water this summer, parents should keep a few things in mind.

‘The biggest thing is that as a parent making sure you’re alert and aware of your child in the water and staying off your cellphone” said Kendra Fuentes with the YMCA.

Keep your little ones close.

‘If they’re under six they should be within arm’s reach of an adult and if they’re over six they should be within eye’s reach’ said Fuentes.

Don’t slack as they get older.

‘Even strong swimmers can struggle in the water and drowning can happen within 10 seconds” said Fuentes.

Get them into swimming lessons early.

‘I think as early as six months I would get them into the water because even if they’re not able to swim on their own freely, they’re still getting acclimated to being in the water’ said Fuentes.

And if you see anyone struglling, lifeguards want you to remember this.

‘We say reach or throw, don’t go. So that you’re not putting yourself at risk also. You should reach out to them or throw them something that can help them so that you’re not also in danger’ said

Clare Seymour/ with the YMCA.

