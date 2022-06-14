We twisted up our Tuesday, so instead of trivia we had some tongue twister fun.
Here are a few you can try and if you’re up for it post your tongue twister video on our Facebook page.
Doctor Doctor
If one doctor doctors another doctor,
Then which doctor is doctoring the doctored doctor?
Does the doctor who doctors the doctor, doctor the doctor the way the doctor he is doctoring doctors?
Or does he doctor the doctor the way the doctor who doctors doctors?
All I Want is a Proper Cup of Coffee
All I want is a proper cup of coffee,
Made in a proper copper coffee pot
I may be off my dot
But I want a cup of coffee
From a proper coffee pot.
Tin coffee pots and iron coffee pots
They’re no use to me –
If I can’t have a proper cup of coffee
In a proper copper coffee pot
I’ll have a cup of tea.