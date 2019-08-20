12-year-old boy breaks into car to save toddler locked inside

TULSA, Okla. (CNN) – Twelve-year-old Ben Theriot says what started as a shopping trip for some new school shoes–quickly turned into a moment of panic.

And when Kelly Fields looked into the backseat of a nearby car, she saw a toddler locked inside.

All he could find was a ratchet strap.

“I started hitting the side window. Didn’t bust. Bent it pretty badly.”

So then he started hitting the front windshield.

“I was standing right here and then I swung it over my shoulder, hit it right in the center and cracked it,” said Theriot.

That’s when an employee from the store brought out part of a clothing rack.

Officer Jeanie Pearce says this all happened at 4:20 p.m.

Police say the heat index at the time that child was locked in his car yesterday was one hundred and sixteen degrees.

Thankfully the toddler had no serious injuries.

And not long after, police say they did find the child’s mother in the store.

She claimed it was all an accident.

Meantime ben and his mom are just glad the toddler is ok.

