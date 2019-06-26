13-year-old school bully allegedly knocks mom out on street

PASSAIC, N.J. (CNN) – A 13-year-old boy has been charged after police say he assaulted a mother and her son on a New Jersey street.

While walking home from school the bully allegedly told the 12-year-old boy to go back to Mexico and then attacked the mom who was pushing a stroller, knocking her unconscious.

Beronica Ruiz’s right eye is bloodshot.

“My life changed in one second. Because now I don’t feel safe in any place,” said Ruiz.

Her eye socket is fractured and bruised after a punch to the face by an alleged bully who first targeted her 12-year-old son.

Ruiz suffered a concussion and can’t remember the attack, but her children witnessed it all.

Kids at the Passaic Gifted and Talented Academy allegedly got into an argument.

The kids allegedly were telling the Mexicans that “all the Mexicans should be behind the wall.”

Ruiz’s son sought help from a teacher.

After the attack on Beronica the alleged bully was still in school.

The family feels complaints to school officials were dismissed.

The Passaic County prosecutors office is handling the investigation. A spokesman for the school district said they can’t comment on student matters.

