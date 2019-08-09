2 dead in Houston rush hour shooting

(CNN/KTAL) – Two people were killed in the middle of rush hour traffic on a Houston freeway Thursday.

A car with two men inside, police say, hit a silver sedan spinning it around and as it rolled downhill, both suspects got out.

A witness says he’s familiar with guns and believed it was an AR-15.

Police say as the victims’ car rolled towards the gunman, he fired multiple rounds.

Both men inside were killed.

According to police sources, a large trash bag with marijuana was in their car.

Investigators are looking at all possible motives.

The suspects took off leaving behind a crime scene on the freeway.

Police are asking for the public’s help.

What some drivers may have thought was just an accident, turned out to be deliberate.

