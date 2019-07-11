20 tons of cocaine found on JP Morgan cargo ship

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CNN) – Authorities in Philadelphia seized a JP Morgan Chase owned cargo vessel with reportedly 20 tons of cocaine on board.

The banking giants don’t have operational control of the MSC Gayane which is run by the Swiss-based ‘Mediterranean shipping company. ‘

Law enforcement agents boarded the ship in June and discovered the cocaine, the amount worth almost 1.3 billion dollars.

The bank has yet to comment.

