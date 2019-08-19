3 men arrested for making separate mass shooting threats

(CNN) – With the nation on high-alert in the aftermath of recent mass shootings, police across the country have arrested several men they say expressed interest in their own domestic terror attacks.

An arsenal of assault rifles and large knives, a stockpile of ammunition and even a gas mask.

Police near Youngstown, Ohio finding all this inside the home of James Reardon: a 20-year-old self-described white nationalist who they say made a threatening post about a mass shooting at a nearby Jewish community center.

Reardon was on authorities’ radar after making this post on Instagram showing a man firing off a gun.

A local Jewish leader said it had a disturbing caption.

Police identified the Youngstown Jewish family community shooter as a local white nationalist.

Police say Reardon attended the deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville–as seen in this interview with national geographic.

“I want a homeland for white people, and I think every race should have a homeland for their race,” said Reardon.

The 25-year-old detained after police say his ex-girlfriend alerted them to a series of text messages detailing plans to commit mass shootings — writing chilling words like: “I wanna open fire on a large crowd of people.”

And in Connecticut — police arresting 22-year-old Brandon Wagshol last week after receiving a tip that he tried to buy a large-capacity rifle magazine out-of-state.

He’s been charged with illegal possession of large-capacity magazines.

Investigators also discovering numerous weapons including a handgun and rifle, ammunition, body armor, and tactical gear inside his home.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.