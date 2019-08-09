4 killed, 2 mutilated in violent stabbing spree

(CNN/KTAL) – Police have arrested 33-year-old Zachary Castaneda who they say carried out the stabbing rampage in California that killed four people and injured two others.

He is allegedly a known gang member with a history of violent crimes.

Police say a man savagely attacked at the gas station is expected to survive.

Garden Grove Lt. Carl Whitney said he is undergoing some surgeries to reattach his nose to his face.

A woman attacked at an insurance office is also expected to survive.

“When he stabbed the victim the knife nearly missed her heart so she’s going to be in the hospital for some time,” said Whitney.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.