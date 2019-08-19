7 people shot at house party in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN/KTAL) – Houston police detectives say seven people ranging from teens to young adults — ended up being shot after an argument at a house party.

All of the victims are expected to survive.

But police are still looking for the shooters.

The gunfire was an alarming wake-up call for people who live on Mylla street.

“I think everybody in the neighborhood probably heard about 20 shots, 25 shots,” said a witness.

Four people were shot at the house and everyone scattered taking off in their cars.

Detectives say the suspects followed one of the cars carrying the people they got into the fight with onto i-10 and shot three of them.

They were found at a nearby gas station.

Saturday morning people who live nearby cleaned up shattered glass from their car windows that had been shot out.

At least three cars were hit and two homes.

For some this could have ended much differently.

Detectives believe there were between two and three shooters.

