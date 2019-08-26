Armed robber targets South Carolina church

(WIS/NBC News) South Carolina police are searching for a gunman who shot and wounded a church parishioner during a brazen Sunday morning robbery.

The man walked into an early morning prayer meeting at Centro Cristiano de Columbia Church around 6:15 Sunday morning and demanded money.

Police say the suspect, armed with a small, silver pistol, fired one shot in the air, and also shot one church member before taking off in a dark-colored Toyota Prius.

“We don’t know what that’s going to mean for us whether or not we can worship without fearing something like this happening again,” said Abigail Alfaro, the pastor’s daughter.

The suspect is being described as a black male with a tall slender build. Police say he was wearing a black striped shirt, black pants and a bandana partially covering his face during the incident.

