Back to school bedtimes: start early

(KOB) It’s not an easy task getting your kid’s sleeping schedule ready for school. Kim Ison, the owner of Beginning Steps Daycare, sees children every day.

Their sleep schedule isn’t interrupted since they don’t have any breaks, but Ison says her own children do need help getting back on track.

“When school rolls around, it’s harder to get them to go to bed at a decent hour and be able to wake up at an early hour,” she says.

Ison tries to get them to bed early and wake them up earlier a week or two before the start of school. She knows how a lack of sleep can affect her children.

“They’re sluggish. They’re irritable. They’re cranky, and they just don’t perform as well,” she says.

The National Sleep Foundation suggests the same tip. According to their website, parents should aim for adjusting their child’s bedtime 10 days to one week before school.

