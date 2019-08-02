Back to school: bulletproof backpacks

(NBC News) – One of the hottest back to school accessories this year may surprise parents– bulletproof backpacks.

It is a harsh reality in an era of numerous school shootings.

Guard Dog Security is the manufacturer and according to the label the backpacks are resistant against a 9 mm handgun and a 44 magnum.

the key component is a kevlar mesh in the back.

It’s designed to stop penetration and has been tested with a 9 mm and 45 at 15 feet. It did not penetrate.

The manufacturer says this is not the ultimate solution, but it’s their way of taking a proactive approach and giving kids an extra layer of protection.

The bulletproof backpacks cost about 119-dollars for youth sizes and about 190-dollars for adult styles.

