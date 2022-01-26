Biskie and Josh are back in the kitchen making a delicious beer bread that will pair perfectly with the zuppa toscana soup.

For this recipe you will need:

3 c. of all purpose flour

1 tbsp. brown sugar

1tbsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1 12oz. beer at room temperature.

4 tbsp. melted butter

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Whisk dry ingredients together, then add beer all at once. Mix for about 20 strokes, it will be lumpy, but that’s okay. Pour mixture into a greased pan, top with melted butter and bake for 30-40 minutes.