Biskie and Josh are back in the kitchen making a delicious beer bread that will pair perfectly with the zuppa toscana soup.
For this recipe you will need:
3 c. of all purpose flour
1 tbsp. brown sugar
1tbsp. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
1 12oz. beer at room temperature.
4 tbsp. melted butter
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Whisk dry ingredients together, then add beer all at once. Mix for about 20 strokes, it will be lumpy, but that’s okay. Pour mixture into a greased pan, top with melted butter and bake for 30-40 minutes.