Biskie and Josh are bringing back a classic snack favorite this morning. Thanks for the recipe Granny Peg!
Granny Peg’s Hoecakes recipe includes:
1 c Martha White Self Rising Cornmeal
1/2 c self rising flour
1/3-1/2c vegetable oil
2 tsp of salt
1 1/2- 2 c buttermilk
Instructions:
Whisk dry ingredients together, add oil and buttermilk until mixture is like a dense pancake batter. Dollop onto a griddle or nonstick skillet at a medium to high heat. Brown on both sides until evenly cooked in the middle.