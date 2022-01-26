Biskie and Josh are bringing back a classic snack favorite this morning. Thanks for the recipe Granny Peg!

Granny Peg’s Hoecakes recipe includes:

1 c Martha White Self Rising Cornmeal

1/2 c self rising flour

1/3-1/2c vegetable oil

2 tsp of salt

1 1/2- 2 c buttermilk

Instructions:

Whisk dry ingredients together, add oil and buttermilk until mixture is like a dense pancake batter. Dollop onto a griddle or nonstick skillet at a medium to high heat. Brown on both sides until evenly cooked in the middle.