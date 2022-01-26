Biskie and Josh are making a beef stew recipe from one of our crew members here at Loving Living Local. Thanks again Michael for sharing your recipe with us.

For this recipe you will need:

2lbs of stew meat

6-8 celery stalks

1/2 onion

1 can cream of mushroom

1 can of Rotel tomatoes & chiles

1/2 can of sweet corn

1/2 can of sweet peas

1 bag of carrots

1 bag petite red potatoes

1 packet Mccormick beef stew mix

2 cans full of water

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt, pepper, oregano, garlic, and Tony’s seasoning