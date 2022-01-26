Biskie and Josh are making a beef stew recipe from one of our crew members here at Loving Living Local. Thanks again Michael for sharing your recipe with us.
For this recipe you will need:
2lbs of stew meat
6-8 celery stalks
1/2 onion
1 can cream of mushroom
1 can of Rotel tomatoes & chiles
1/2 can of sweet corn
1/2 can of sweet peas
1 bag of carrots
1 bag petite red potatoes
1 packet Mccormick beef stew mix
2 cans full of water
1 tbsp olive oil
Salt, pepper, oregano, garlic, and Tony’s seasoning