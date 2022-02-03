it’s a special day on Baking with Biskie. We are excited to introduce our viewers to Thomas Siskron, who is making his kitchen debut today.

Thomas will be joining Biskie to make air fried potatoes and his nana’s jalapeno poppers.

We are so proud of you Thomas and we can’t wait to see you on the next segment of Trying TikTok Trends with Thomas.

We want to give a special thanks to Thomas’ Nana for the recipe, and also to Thomas for all the hard work he puts into our show everyday, we couldn’t do it without him.