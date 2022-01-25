Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making an amazing copycat recipe from one of our favorite Italian restaurants, who just so happens to offer unlimited breadsticks.

If you guessed Olive Garden, you got it !!!!

To make this soup you will need:

1 pound spicy Italian ground sausage – use mild for kid-friendly

4 tablespoons butter

white onion – diced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

6 cups chicken broth

2 cups water

4-5 yellow potatoes – cut into 1-inch pieces

3 teaspoons salt – or to taste

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups heavy cream

4 cups chopped kale

chopped bacon or bacon bits and grated parmesan cheese for topping – optional

Instructions and a printable recipe are available online here.