The former Charles P Crane Power Station in Bowleys Quarters, Maryland, was brought down in a scheduled implosion on Friday morning, August 19, footage shows.

The defunct coal-fired plant had stood on 150 acres since 1961, and ceased operations in 2018, according to reports.

This footage was streamed live to Facebook by Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue & Marine.

(Credit: Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue & Marine via Storyful)