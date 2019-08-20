Bear raids fridge in home with teens inside

TRUCKEE, Calif. (CNN) – Two teenage boys had a terrifying encounter Saturday morning –they came face-to-face with a bear.

But they weren’t far out in the forest — they were on a sofa watching tv.

Caught on camera — a bear raiding a refrigerator in Truckee as two teenage boys watch tv down the hall just feet away.

The Tahoe trespasser helping itself to some taco meat and chowing down in the living room.

The 15 year old’s vacationing from San Francisco told me they were nearly frozen in fear.

“It looks us both in the eyes and it started coming towards us and that was one of the scariest moments coming face to face with the bear,” said Hayes Sherman.

With their phones in another room, Hayes Sherman called 9-1-1 through his smartwatch, while Bobby Harden barricaded the door between the kitchen and tv room.

You can see the bear make its way towards them and then you can hear it.

“The bear was shaking the door and we had to hold it shut,” said Bobby Harden.

Placer County Sheriff Deputy Allison Prero kicked the door in.

“So I racked my shotgun, which I’d already loaded with a bear round, and I just hit him with a bear round on the backside and he shoo’d, took off out of the neighborhood,” said Prero.

According to the bear league, bears enter up to 15 homes every day in Tahoe during the summer, usually because of unlocked doors and windows.

Very common occurrences but they say physical contact is very rare.

The bear league says these encounters are more common now than ever before because they’ve adjusted to human interaction.

“I think people underestimate how smart bears are.//Bears absolutely can open doors to residences, car doors,” said Prero.

“We both left the garage door open so that’s a lesson. Make sure every door and garage door is closed and locked.”

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

