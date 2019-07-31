Better Business Bureau warns about rental scams

(NBC News) – The Better Business Bureau is warning about an uptick in complaints about fake rentals.

From vacation homes to college apartments, savvy scammers are stealing big deposits and leaving renters with no place to stay.

Tom Bartholomy of the Better Business Bureau tells me they’re getting a flood of horror stories.

“You book a home everything looks legitimate and then you fly across the ocean and show up and not only don’t find that rental, but there’s no home at all,” said Bartholomy.

Protect yourself by doing a reverse google image search on photos to see if they’re listed elsewhere.

Experts suggest only booking on websites such as Airbnb that can verify listings and offer protections.

“If you are asked to leave the platform in any way it should immediately be reported to Airbnb,” said Airbnb spokesperson Ali Killam.

Avoid paying with a wire transfer, cashier’s check or payment apps such as Zelle and Venmo. Instead, arm yourself by only paying with a credit card.

