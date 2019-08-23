Body cameras capture “absolute gunbattle” that wounded Florida deputy

(WFLA) A Florida sheriff’s deputy is back on the job nearly two months after surviving what was described as an “absolute gun battle” while on duty.

Pasco County Deputy Chris Stone was shot June 8 while responding to a domestic violence call. For the last two months, Deputy Stone has been recovering at home.

Sheriff Chris Nocco held a news conference Thursday, where he played some of the body camera footage of the night of the shooting.

“This was a battle. This was an absolute gun battle. And the deputies’ heroism was second to none,” Nocco said.

Several sheriff’s office vehicles were struck by gunfire, as well as neighboring homes.

