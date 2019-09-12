Bossier Police Juror pleads guilty, avoids jail time

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS)— A Bossier Parish Police Juror will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to the first-offense DWI.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office 60-year-old, Rickey Avery, Bossier City pleaded guilty as charged to first offense DWI Wednesday, in Bossier District Court in Benton.

Rickey Avery, 60

Photo: (Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Avery was arrested for DWI on December 17, 2018, in Bossier Parish after veering into the oncoming lane of a Bossier Parish sheriff’s deputy. He emitted the strong odor of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet, had slightly slurred speech and later admitted to consuming alcohol that day, in addition to prescription narcotics.

It wasn’t Avery’s first brush with the law. In 2016, Avery was taken into custody in Bossier City on suspicion of DWI but was released later that night with no charges filed. That incident cost one officer his job and another was suspended. Avery also was videotaped using a racial slur during the course of the 2016 incident.

Avery was prosecuted by the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office to prevent potential conflict of interest due to his elected position.

Avery’s guilty plea was made before 26th Judicial District Judge Mike Craig. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail (suspended), to serve six months active supervised probation and pay a $300 fine. He also must participate in a drug and driver improvement program.

Avery was prosecuted by Caddo Parish Assistant District Attorney Sam Crichton. He was defended by Lyn Lawrence.

Avery represents District 6 in Bossier Parish. He is not running for re-election in October.

