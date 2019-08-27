Brazil will reject $20 million dollars in aid unless Emmanuel Macron “withdraws his insults”

(CNN) – Brazil will reject 20-million dollars in aid pledged by leaders at the G-7 summit, according to the Brazilian president’s communications office.

Well…maybe.

The president – Jair Bolsonaro – isn’t exactly clear on the subject.

He says he hasn’t yet responded to the offer personally —

And will only do so if French President Emmanuel Macron quote “withdraws his insults.”

The fires in the amazon have caused a spat between Bolsonaro and Macron.

Macron has been vocal about the need for an international response to the fires –and announced the aid during the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France.

But Bolsonaro is reportedly questioning macron’s intentions, accusing Macron of using the fires for his own political gain.

He’s also accusing the G-7 of treating brazil like a colony.

It’s worth noting – Brazil’s environment minister said on Monday that the aid was welcome.

