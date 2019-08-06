CAUGHT ON CAM: Shreveport police seek identities of theft suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police officers were dispatched to Dillard’s July 16 at Mall St. Vincent on reports of a theft.

Upon arrival, officers learned that three black male suspects had been videoed taking several watches from the store.

Investigators are asking the public’s help to identify these alleged thieves.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of the persons responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

