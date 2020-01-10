Caught On Camera: Police chase ends in terrifying crash

(WDIV/NBC News) – Newly released police video shows the moments leading up to a terrible crash in Utica, Michigan.

According to authorities, at about 6 p.m. on December 21st, a Dodge Charger was witnessed by police driving faster than 60 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone.

When police attempted to pull him over, the driver of the Charger sped up and crashed into a Ford F-150 sitting at a stoplight. The force of the collision threw both vehicles into the median.

The driver is a 19-year-old man who was driving on a suspended license. 

