CDC: ‘Reasonable chance’ US will lose measles elimination status

(CNN) – A director at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says there’s a ‘reasonable chance’ the US will lose measles-elimination status in October because of ongoing outbreaks in New York.

Dr. William Schaffner is a longtime advisor to the CDC on vaccine issues.

“Losing the elimination status of measles is an embarrassment. Public health will be embarrassed. It’s like having a black eye,” said Schaffner.

So why did measles return?

In part because some Ultra-Orthodox Jews in new york refuse to vaccinate their children.

Outbreaks in the community have been going on for nearly a year now.

That can cause trouble worldwide.

Already, tens of thousands of people – mostly young children – die of measles each year globally.

Doctors hope that once the current outbreak ends the CDC and others will do a better job of combatting anti-vaccine propaganda on social media, lies that encouraged parents to ignore science–and could cost the united states a great public health achievement.

