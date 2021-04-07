Celebrity animal expert Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NBC) – Animal expert Jack Hanna’s daughters have revealed their father has been diagnosed with dementia.

The women revealed the diagnosis in a letter on social media, sharing that the former director of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will no longer be able to participate in public life.

The letter saying in part, that “doctors have diagnosed our dad, Jack Hanna, with dementia, now believed to be Alzheimer’s disease.”

The family also said Hanna’s “condition has progressed much faster in the last few months than any of us could have anticipated.”

Hanna, age 74, also known as “Jungle Jack,” announced his retirement at the end of 2020, but still serves as director emeritus of the Columbus Zoo.