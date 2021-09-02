City of Shreveport begins Texas Street lighting project

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — September 1 marked a new chapter for downtown Shreveport, with the installation of new LED lights on the Texas Street Bridge.

The city is changing out the existing lights to promote energy efficiency and to bring more welcoming scenery to the highly-visited area. The new lights will have programmable technology to be used for downtown entertainment.

“Every month there’s going to be a different program in place where people will be able to enjoy a light show. but it will be something different every month,” said Marquel Sennet, Communications Director of the City of Shreveport. “The Shreveport Arts Council along with Downtown Development Authority — they are also collaborating with us to help with programming and the scheduling of these different light shows.”

There will be partial lane closures during the installation, to be announced to the public at a later time. It’s a 4-month project and the city hopes to be completed by December in time for the holiday season.