Coffee with the Mayor: Benton Mayor Shelly Horton, Jr.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Benton, Louisiana Mayor, Shelley Horton, Jr., joined us this morning for our weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment.

Mayor Horton talked about town growth, the “Chicken Swap,” an event that’s unique to the Benton area, and shared that volunteers are needed for their annual Christmas festival.

He also spoke on the excitement surrounding Benton Elementary students heading to Nashville for the National Archery Tournament.

