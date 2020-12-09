Couple who lost son got to hear his heart beat again in Dallas man

DALLAS, Texas (NBC) – A Las Vegas couple got their Christmas miracle a few weeks ago when they were allowed to listen to their late son’s heart beating inside a 24-year-old Dallas man.

A year ago, then 23-year-old Kennedy Ngungutau was the recipient of the healthy heart of 25-year-old Jacob Jimmerson, who died in Las Vegas.

A few weeks ago, Jacob’s parents, Jim and Carol Jimmerson flew to Dallas to meet Kennedy in person.

After Kennedy suffered heart failure following a heart virus in 2018, doctors at Baylor Medical Center’s Heart & Vascular services implanted a left ventricular assist device to help pump blood the rest of his body.

But when Kennedy developed a blood clot in his heart around a year later, his name went on the heart transplant waiting list.

Just days later, Kennedy learned a match had been found. Jacob, who died of an accidental overdose, had requested his organs be donated. His parents, Jim and Carol Jimmerson, complied with their son’s wishes and his organs were harvested and donated.

Miraculously, Jacob’s heart was a match with Kennedy – and four days later transplant surgeons at Baylor University Medical Center’s Heart and Vascular Service in Dallas replaced Kennedy’s failing heart with Jacob’s healthy heart.

Jacob’s devastated parents said they realized that as much as they were suffering over the loss of their son, this was a good thing that could come out of the tragedy.

That was a year ago. Since then the Jimmersons and Kennedy spoke over the phone and on social media. But then a few weeks ago, the Jimmersons flew to Dallas to meet Kennedy in person.

Kennedy, who said he thinks of the Jimmersons every day said described the meeting as a “sad moment but important to our family and to his family”

Carol, who listened to Kennedy’s heart that once beat inside her son she told Kennedy, “He was a good boy so you be a good guy.”

She added that she and her husband “…are so happy blessed that his family doesn’t have to go through the tragedy that we did.”

Kennedy says he now plans to become a cardiac transplant nurse.