Biskie and Josh are having a souper week in the kitchen making… you guessed it, SOUP !!
Today, they are making Crock-Pot Spinach Tortellini Soup.
For this recipe you will need:
2 tablespoons butter
8 oz cremini mushrooms sliced
1/2 onion chopped
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
6 cups chicken broth
12 oz cheese tortellini
3/4 cup parmesan cheese grated
2 cups fresh spinach chopped
2 cups heavy cream
Instructions and a printable recipe are available online.