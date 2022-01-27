Biskie and Josh are having a souper week in the kitchen making… you guessed it, SOUP !!

Today, they are making Crock-Pot Spinach Tortellini Soup.

For this recipe you will need:

2 tablespoons butter

8 oz cremini mushrooms sliced

1/2 onion chopped

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

6 cups chicken broth

12 oz cheese tortellini

3/4 cup parmesan cheese grated

2 cups fresh spinach chopped

2 cups heavy cream

Instructions and a printable recipe are available online.