Deadly daycare fire highlights need for smoke detectors

(NBC News) Investigators say a lack of working smoke detectors probably cost lives in a recent Pennsylvania daycare fire that left five children dead.

Just one smoke detector was found in the attic.

Safety experts say that’s simply not enough.

“The best practice is to have one smoke detector in each bedroom, and also one on each level of the home including the basement and if there is a finished attic,” says Don Huber, director of product safety at Consumer Reports.

Even if you have the right number of detectors, there’s more you can do to keep your family safe.

That includes linking your alarms together.

“If one detector goes off and they are not interconnected, there is a chance that a person in a remote area of the house will not hear the alarm,” Huber explains.

