SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Licensed school psychologist and motivational speaker Dr. Umar Johnson spoke to Shreveport residents at Booker T. Washington high school Sunday as part of his “Stop the Violence” tour.

The visit came within a week of the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Booker T. Washington student De’Anthony Walker who was gunned down as he was walking home from school.

The often controversial Johnson spoke about issues in the Black community. He also addressed many of the reasons behind those issues and offered solutions. Stating that violence in the Shreveport area has many underlying issues and that it is important to acknowledge that the problems exist but that the community must also be accountable.

Johnson spoke passionately about the wave of gun violence that has a hold on Shreveport and other urban communities.

“It is absolutely unacceptable that the Black community is being held hostage and terrorized by our sons, “ Johnson said. “This is largely being done by young brothers under the age of 25, many of whom are victimized by the school and prison pipeline and then that anger crystalizes into the gang activity.

The solution, he said, lies in unity and solidarity.

“We have to organize; we have to galvanize; we have to mobilize, if black people are going to be saved, black people have to do the saving,” he said.