Driver unhurt after crash leaves car suspended upside down from utility wires

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash left a car suspended upside down by utility wires in Tennessee, and the driver, who was uninjured, has now been charged.
The single-car crash — involving a 2005 Toyota Corolla — happened Thursday afternoon off Blountville Highway.
Police say the driver may have turned at high speeds onto a street off the highway, resulting in the vehicle crossing the roadway, riding a utility pole’s guy wires, then ultimately coming to rest suspended by the wires.
The driver, a 31-year-old Bristol, Virginia, man, has been charged with driving on a suspended license, reckless driving and violation of the financial responsibility law.
Police say the crash also caused a power outage for some living near the crash scene.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.