El Paso victims remembered

EL PASO, Texas (CNN) – 20 lives were cut short Saturday afternoon… and more than two dozen others changed forever when they were all victims of a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Jordan and Andre Anchondo– parents of three young children, were among those killed Saturday. They had dropped off their oldest at cheerleading practice before heading to Walmart to do some back-to-school shopping. They died shielding their two-month-old son.

“Baby Paul was recovered from the crime scene with his mother on top of him. We got word that Andre had jumped in front of his wife to protect his wife and son throughout the whole circumstance,” said uncle Jesse Jamrowski.

86-year-old Angie Englisbee was in the store’s check-out line when the gunman walked in. She had been on the phone with one of her sons just minutes earlier. They spent hours waiting for word about her… Sunday they found out she was among those killed.

Army veteran and bus driver Arturo Benavides, age 60, was known all throughout the community according to his niece. She described him as someone who would give you the shirt off their back.

Seven Mexican nationals were also killed Saturday in the border town. Mexican authorities are looking into possibly requesting extradition for the suspect.

