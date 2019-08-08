Fatal stabbing spree in California leaves four dead

GARDEN GROVE, Ca. (CNN) – Police say a man went on a stabbing spree in southern California Wednesday.

It started around 4 p.m. — and when it ended two hours later — four people were dead.

The killing spree started at a Garden Grove apartment complex with the call of a burglary.

Less than 15 minutes later there was a robbery at a bakery on Chapman avenue.

Then around 5 p.m. back at the same Garden Grove apartment complex there was a call of two men stabbed.

Just over 30 minutes later There was a robbery. It was a check cashing business.

Nobody was hurt there.

At 6 p.m. police say the same suspect robbed an insurance business on Hava and Garden Grove boulevard.

Police say he stabbed one woman who survived.

She was wheeled into an ambulance.

Four minutes later at 6:09 at a chevron on Harbor boulevard and Banner, police say the suspect stabbed a man with a knife as big as a machete.

He survived.

Witness says “He stabbed him right here and then he cut him, like shanked him right through his nose.”

At 6:16 police say the suspect drove his silver Mercedes to Santa Ana and robbed a subway on West 1st street.

A man who may have been an employee was killed.

Around 6:30 just across the street from the Subway on South Harbor Boulevard, police say the suspect walked into a 7-eleven and stabbed a security guard to death and took his gun.

Seconds later Plainclothes police took the suspect down.

The motive for the killing spree — robbery and hate.

