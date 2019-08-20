Father wants answers after 7 year-old dropped off at wrong bus stop

MARION, Ark. (CNN) – An Arkansas father wants to know why a school bus driver dropped his seven-year-old son off at the wrong stop.

He would have had to walk more than a mile to get home — had a stranger not given him a ride.

Demarcus Watkins senior says he wants an apology from Marion school district leaders.

After his seven-year-old son who attends Herbert Carter Global Community Magnet School was dropped off at the wrong bus stop last Thursday.

“My biggest problem was when he got to this point and he was telling the driver and the driver’s aid that this is not his right stop, no one really paid attention,” said Watkins.

The family realized their child was missing when all the other kids were dropped off at their regular school bus stop.

But not Demarcus Junior.

Watkins says the bus driver gave his son the option to get off at John H Johnson Blvd. or go back to the bus terminal.

But a good samaritan saw the child walking towards the 400 block of Harvard Road where his bus stop is.

We drove our go pro camera that direction and noticed there are no sidewalks most of the route.

“A stranger picked him up and luckily a good-hearted person took him back to his grandmother’s house, and I was told maybe he didn’t know where his stop was, but he took a complete stranger directly to his stop,” said Watkins.

The superintendent of Marion schools says they are reviewing school video cameras to determine if procedure was followed.

He says there is no question that there could be improvements.

And they plan to meet with the family Tuesday morning.

