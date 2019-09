After today, upper-level high pressure will keep the ArkLaTex hot and dry for most of the week ahead. It's still quite possible a tropical depression or even a tropical storm could move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Wednesday was another hot day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to low 70s and warmed into the middle 90s. Look for the heat to intensify a little in the coming days. Upper-level high pressure that has been centered to our east is going to expand back over our area. This will pretty much eliminate any hope for the pop-up storm and it will also continue our streak of days with above-normal temperatures. Look for lows Wednesday morning to be in the low 70s. We'll see daytime highs return to the middle to even upper 90s in a few spots. These conditions will likely continue through the weekend.