Gift cards: Don’t leave cash on the table

(NBC NEWS) — Gift cards have become the go-to gift for any occasion, but they’re also the gift most likely to be forgotten.

A recent Bankrate.com survey found half of us are holding onto gift cards, vouchers or store credits worth $167 on average.

Bankrate’s Ted Rossman says these unused bits of treasure are a serious issue.

“This is real money,” Rossman says. “People need to take advantage of this. My number one tip is to take inventory of what you have put those old gift cards to use.”

Either them yourself, or use them for regifting. Just don’t hang onto them.

“Inflation could erode some of that buying power,” Rossman says. “If a store goes out of business, the card could be worthless.”

