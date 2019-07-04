History teacher writes Declaration of Independence on his driveway

FISHERS, Ind. (WTHR/NBC News) — An Indiana history teacher is using his driveway to teach the Declaration of Independence.

Joe Spangler has been writing the first few sentences of the Declaration of Independence in sidewalk chalk on his driveway, for the past 10 years.

He says its become his annual tradition.

“That is because of Jefferson’s words. It’s tradition. It grows but it changes. Put it with the Gettysburg Address and they are probably the two most important documents, the Constitution is important too but that is America to me, ” said Spangler.

The 67-year-old says his neighbors see him as eccentric, but he says he’s proud of the founding fathers and the words they left us to live by.

